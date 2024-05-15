Key Takeaways From Accenture Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 19 analysts have published ratings on Accenture (NYSE:ACN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $392.68, a high estimate of $445.00, and a low estimate of $295.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $386.53, the current average has increased by 1.59%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Accenture by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $295.00 $409.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $400.00 $430.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $375.00 $385.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $400.00 $417.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Market Perform $350.00 $363.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $381.00 $374.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Buy $398.00 $426.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $379.00 $394.00 Alex Haissl Redburn Atlantic Raises Buy $445.00 $410.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Announces Buy $425.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $417.00 $400.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Buy $395.00 $363.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $394.00 $335.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $430.00 $385.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Raises Outperform $400.00 $360.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $409.00 $377.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $375.00 $364.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $419.00 $379.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $374.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Accenture: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Accenture's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 29 February, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Accenture adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

