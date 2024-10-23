Key Takeaways From FMC Analyst Ratings

Ratings for FMC (NYSE:FMC) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $67.0, along with a high estimate of $79.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.93% increase from the previous average price target of $63.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FMC. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Announces Neutral $67.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $59.00 $50.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $62.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $65.00 $60.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $79.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FMC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know FMC Better

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

Financial Milestones: FMC's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FMC's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FMC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FMC's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

