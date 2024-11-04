Key Takeaways From Fiverr Intl Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Fiverr Intl (NYSE:FVRR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fiverr Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.0% from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Fiverr Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fiverr Intl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fiverr Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiverr Intl analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Fiverr Intl

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Key Indicators: Fiverr Intl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fiverr Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.67% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FVRR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FVRR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.