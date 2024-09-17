Key Takeaways From First Horizon Analyst Ratings

Ratings for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.78% increase from the previous average price target of $17.86.

A clear picture of First Horizon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $18.50 $19.50 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $17.50 $18.50 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for First Horizon's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First Horizon's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Horizon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Horizon's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

