Key Takeaways From Fidelity National Finl Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.75, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.81% from the previous average price target of $60.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Fidelity National Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $64.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $56.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $63.00 $58.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Fidelity National Finl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelity National Finl analyst ratings.

Delving into Fidelity National Finl's Background

Fidelity National Financial Inc provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It operates in three segments: Title, F&G, Corporate and Other. The title segment that derives the majority of revenue consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, and home warranty products. Substantially all of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

Fidelity National Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelity National Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.9% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Finl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FNF

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Neutral Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FNF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.