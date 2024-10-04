Key Takeaways From Exelixis Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.22, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a 2.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $28.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Exelixis by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Announces Neutral $30.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $32.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $29.00 $29.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Exelixis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Exelixis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Exelixis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Exelixis's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exelixis analyst ratings.

Delving into Exelixis's Background

Exelixis is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule, cabozantinib, is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer under the name Cometriq and for the treatment of kidney and liver cancer under the name Cabometyx. Exelixis and its partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.

Exelixis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Exelixis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.61% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Exelixis's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exelixis's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exelixis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Exelixis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

