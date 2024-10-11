Key Takeaways From eBay Analyst Ratings

Ratings for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 11 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 6 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.84, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $55.94, the current average has increased by 8.76%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive eBay is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $55.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $62.00 $62.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $62.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $50.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $46.00 $38.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $60.00 $52.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $65.00 $58.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $47.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $59.00 $53.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $64.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $57.00 $53.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $64.00 $61.00

Discovering eBay: A Closer Look

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $73 billion in 2023 gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2023. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Key Indicators: eBay's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: eBay displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

