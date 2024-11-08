Key Takeaways From Dynatrace Analyst Ratings

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $61.88, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.56% from the previous average price target of $57.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dynatrace by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $62.00 $55.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $63.00 $57.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $52.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $52.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dynatrace's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dynatrace displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dynatrace's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

