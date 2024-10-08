Key Takeaways From Dycom Industries Analyst Ratings

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $207.8, along with a high estimate of $227.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 5.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $196.60.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dycom Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $227.00 $200.00 Alexander Waters B of A Securities Raises Buy $204.00 $198.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $205.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. The company operates throughout the United States.

Dycom Industries: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dycom Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dycom Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dycom Industries's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

