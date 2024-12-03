Key Takeaways From DTE Energy Analyst Ratings

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DTE Energy, presenting an average target of $135.92, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.63% increase from the previous average price target of $128.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of DTE Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $143.00 $129.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $128.00 $131.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $133.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $138.00 $136.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Hold $137.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $140.00 $135.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $128.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $128.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $136.00 $130.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $128.00 $121.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $130.00 $126.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $133.00 $121.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $126.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DTE Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into DTE Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DTE Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DTE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DTE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.