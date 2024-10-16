Key Takeaways From Dover Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Dover (NYSE:DOV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $203.14, a high estimate of $219.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.12% increase from the previous average price target of $197.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dover by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $215.00 $210.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $186.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $197.00 $190.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $193.00 $192.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $219.00 $208.00 Michael Halloran Baird Maintains Outperform $208.00 $208.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dover's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dover's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dover

Dover is a diversified manufacturer and solutions provider delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software digital solutions, and support services. It operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy, and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

Dover: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dover's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

