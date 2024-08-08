Key Takeaways From DaVita Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of DaVita (NYSE:DVA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $155.0, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.53% from the previous average price target of $145.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of DaVita's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $169.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Underperform $145.00 $139.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $150.00 $139.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $150.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DaVita. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DaVita compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DaVita's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About DaVita

DaVita is the largest provider of dialysis services in the United States, boasting market share that eclipses 35% when measured by both patients and clinics. The firm operates over 3,000 facilities worldwide, mostly in the us, and treats about 250,000 patients globally each year. Government payers dominate us dialysis reimbursement. DaVita receives about two thirds of us sales at government (primarily Medicare) reimbursement rates, with the remainder coming from commercial insurers. While commercial insurers represent only about 10% of the us patients treated, they represent nearly all of the profits generated by DaVita in the us dialysis business.

DaVita's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DaVita's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DaVita's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.99%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DaVita's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 28.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DaVita's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 18.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

