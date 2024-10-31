Key Takeaways From Criteo Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $54.6, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 5.51% from the previous average price target of $51.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Criteo is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $50.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $53.00 $58.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $70.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $58.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Criteo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Criteo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Criteo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Criteo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Criteo analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Criteo: A Closer Look

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Breaking Down Criteo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Criteo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Criteo's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRTO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRTO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.