Key Takeaways From Costco Wholesale Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 33 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 15 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 9 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $945.55, a high estimate of $1075.00, and a low estimate of $755.00. This current average has increased by 4.05% from the previous average price target of $908.77.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Costco Wholesale by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1075.00 $980.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Outperform $1016.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Announces Buy $1065.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $880.00 $880.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $935.00 $925.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $980.00 $955.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $990.00 $985.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1000.00 $1000.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $975.00 $925.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Neutral $755.00 $676.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $880.00 $780.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $995.00 $876.00 George Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $850.00 $800.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $1000.00 $925.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $850.00 $830.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $909.00 $873.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $980.00 $950.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $925.00 $915.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $1005.00 $975.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Hold $873.00 $873.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $950.00 - Daniela Nedialkova Redburn Atlantic Raises Neutral $890.00 $860.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $950.00 $855.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $975.00 $970.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $925.00 $925.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $915.00 $910.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $780.00 $780.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $925.00 $915.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $955.00 $925.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Costco Wholesale. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Costco Wholesale compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Costco Wholesale's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Costco Wholesale's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Costco Wholesale: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

