Key Takeaways From Corcept Therapeutics Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corcept Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $60.29, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 41.16% from the previous average price target of $42.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Corcept Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $80.00 $45.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $65.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $67.00 $38.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $78.00 $38.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Corcept Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol.

Financial Insights: Corcept Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Corcept Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Corcept Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corcept Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corcept Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corcept Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

