Key Takeaways From Coherent Analyst Ratings

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Coherent, revealing an average target of $113.5, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.77% increase from the previous average price target of $92.45.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Coherent by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Notter Jefferies Announces Buy $135.00 - Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $120.00 $85.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $120.00 $85.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $106.00 $88.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $120.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $112.00 $90.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $105.00 $84.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral $86.00 $86.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $84.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coherent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coherent's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Coherent

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coherent's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.02% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Coherent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

