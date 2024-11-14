Key Takeaways From Cogent Comms Hldgs Analyst Ratings

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cogent Comms Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $80.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $102.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.73% from the previous average price target of $72.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Cogent Comms Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Schoell UBS Announces Buy $102.00 - James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $71.00 $62.00 Bora Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $74.00 $74.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 David Barden B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $65.00 $75.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cogent Comms Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cogent Comms Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cogent Comms Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Cogent Comms Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cogent Comms Hldgs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cogent Comms Hldgs

Cogent carries over one fifth of the world's internet traffic over its network and is a broadband provider for businesses. Cogent's corporate customers are in high-rise office buildings; the firm provides them with two types of connections: dedicated internet access, which connects them to the internet, and virtual private networking, which offers an internal network for employees in different locations. Cogent's corporate customers are exclusively in North America and account for over half of the firm's revenue. Cogent's netcentric customers include internet service providers and content providers, to which Cogent provides internet transit. They hand traffic to Cogent in data centers and rely on Cogent to deliver it. About half of netcentric revenue is from outside the US.

Key Indicators: Cogent Comms Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Cogent Comms Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.62% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Cogent Comms Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -24.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cogent Comms Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cogent Comms Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 6.95.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CCOI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CCOI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.