Key Takeaways From Church & Dwight Co Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 4 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $102.83, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.36% lower than the prior average price target of $103.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Church & Dwight Co by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $110.00 $110.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $82.00 $80.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $110.00 $114.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $101.00 $110.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $97.00 $101.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $105.00 $107.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $108.00 $116.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $116.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $101.00 $97.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $82.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $114.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Church & Dwight Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Church & Dwight Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Church & Dwight Co Better

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, WaterPik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to extend the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Key Indicators: Church & Dwight Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Church & Dwight Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.92% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Church & Dwight Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

