Key Takeaways From Chesapeake Energy Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chesapeake Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $109.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.11% lower than the prior average price target of $112.50.

The perception of Chesapeake Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $105.00 $111.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $105.00 $110.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $117.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $108.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chesapeake Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chesapeake Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chesapeake Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Chesapeake Energy Corp is a us-based exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. Geographically, the company focuses on areas of Marcellus, Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville, Northwestern Louisiana (Gulf Coast); and Eagle Ford, South Texas.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Chesapeake Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -64.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chesapeake Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -45.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chesapeake Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chesapeake Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Chesapeake Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

