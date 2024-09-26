Key Takeaways From C.H. Robinson Worldwide Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 6 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $98.85, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.09% from the previous average price target of $85.15.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $95.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $75.00 $70.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Raises Hold $103.00 $86.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $92.00 $85.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $94.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $95.00 $90.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $87.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Neutral $100.00 $88.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $76.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $87.00 $76.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Neutral $88.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on C.H. Robinson Worldwide analyst ratings.

Get to Know C.H. Robinson Worldwide Better

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 61% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (27%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Financial Milestones: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.39% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

