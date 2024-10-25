Key Takeaways From Centene Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Centene (NYSE:CNC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $88.77, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average represents a 0.09% decrease from the previous average price target of $88.85.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Centene is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $66.00 $83.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $91.00 $93.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $97.00 $98.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $78.00 $78.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $81.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $87.00 $82.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $89.00 $80.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $95.00 $110.00

Delving into Centene's Background

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 24 million medical members as of June 2023, mostly in Medicaid (67% of membership), the individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%) plans. The company also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Centene

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centene displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

