Key Takeaways From CECO Environmental Analyst Ratings

Ratings for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.5, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.46% from the previous average price target of $26.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CECO Environmental by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $34.00 $26.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Aaron Spychalla Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $26.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CECO Environmental. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CECO Environmental compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CECO Environmental's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CECO Environmental's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial, and other niche markets. The company operates through the Engineered Systems segment that serves the power generation, refinery, water/wastewater, and midstream oil and gas markets, and Industrial Process Solutions segment, which serves the broad industrial air pollution control, beverage can, fluid handling, electric vehicle production, food and beverage, semi-conductor, process filtration, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, wastewater treatment, wood manufacturing, desalination, and aquaculture markets. The majority of revenue is earned from the Engineered Systems Segment.

Financial Milestones: CECO Environmental's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CECO Environmental showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.23% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CECO Environmental's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CECO Environmental's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CECO Environmental's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

