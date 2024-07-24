Key Takeaways From Capital One Finl Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $158.75, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.79% increase from the previous average price target of $151.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Capital One Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $161.00 $158.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $148.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $154.00 $155.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Capital One Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Capital One Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Capital One Finl's Background

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Capital One Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Capital One Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.6% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

