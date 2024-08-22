Key Takeaways From Bristol-Myers Squibb Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.5, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has decreased by 0.38% from the previous average price target of $44.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Bristol-Myers Squibb's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carter Gould Barclays Raises Underweight $42.00 $41.00 Steve Scala TD Cowen Raises Hold $53.00 $45.00 Carter Gould Barclays Maintains Underweight $41.00 $41.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $45.00 $53.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bristol-Myers Squibb's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Background

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bristol-Myers Squibb displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bristol-Myers Squibb's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 10.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bristol-Myers Squibb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

