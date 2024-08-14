Key Takeaways From Brighthouse Finl Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.55, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.0%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Brighthouse Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Osetec Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $43.00 $47.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $40.00 - Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $52.00 $56.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $59.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $59.00 $54.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $49.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Underweight $59.00 $58.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $49.00 $46.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $45.00 $50.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $56.00 $59.00 Brett Osetec Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $47.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brighthouse Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Brighthouse Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Brighthouse Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Brighthouse Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brighthouse Finl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brighthouse Finl

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal, and whole life policies.

Breaking Down Brighthouse Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brighthouse Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 663.79% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brighthouse Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brighthouse Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brighthouse Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Brighthouse Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BHF

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BHF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.