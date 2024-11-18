Key Takeaways From Boston Scientific Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Boston Scientific and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $96.63, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.57% from the previous average price target of $89.00.

A clear picture of Boston Scientific's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Hambright Bernstein Raises Outperform $100.00 $92.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $92.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $98.00 $95.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $87.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $92.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Bob Hopkins B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $100.00 $86.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $98.00 $88.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $86.00 $86.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $94.00 $91.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $78.00

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

