Key Takeaways From Boston Scientific Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boston Scientific, revealing an average target of $89.31, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Observing a 5.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $84.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $94.00 $91.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $78.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $91.00 $85.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $78.00 $73.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $82.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $88.00 $83.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $91.00 $90.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $86.00 $82.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Scientific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Boston Scientific's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boston Scientific analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.48% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

