Key Takeaways From Block Analyst Ratings

Block (NYSE:SQ) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Block, presenting an average target of $93.58, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.43% increase from the previous average price target of $93.18.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Block. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $74.00 $82.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $100.00 $100.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $80.00 - Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $98.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $100.00 $100.00

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Block's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Block's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Block's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Block's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

