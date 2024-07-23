Key Takeaways From Blackstone Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Blackstone (NYSE:BX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $139.86, a high estimate of $164.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $130.86, the current average has increased by 6.88%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Blackstone by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $164.00 $144.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $141.00 $126.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $120.00 $114.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $149.00 $134.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $125.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $134.00 $143.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blackstone's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Breaking Down Blackstone's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Blackstone's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

