Key Takeaways From Biogen Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $275.65, along with a high estimate of $317.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Experiencing a 3.34% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $285.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Biogen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $285.00 $285.00 Salim Syed Mizuho Lowers Outperform $251.00 $277.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $302.00 $340.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $285.00 $288.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $292.00 $282.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $240.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $244.00 $275.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $190.00 $200.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Neutral $210.00 $215.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $288.00 $288.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Outperform $294.00 $316.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $313.00 $335.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $317.00 $317.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biogen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biogen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Biogen's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Financial Milestones: Biogen's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Biogen displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIIB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2022 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Feb 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIIB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.