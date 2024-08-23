Key Takeaways From Best Buy Co Analyst Ratings

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $93.8, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.69% increase from the previous average price target of $86.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Best Buy Co's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Maintains Hold $86.00 $86.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $85.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $93.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $67.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $86.00 $87.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $90.00 $80.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Best Buy Co

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

A Deep Dive into Best Buy Co's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Best Buy Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Best Buy Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Best Buy Co's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Best Buy Co's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

