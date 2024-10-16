Key Takeaways From Beacon Roofing Supply Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $110.75, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average represents a 3.28% decrease from the previous average price target of $114.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Beacon Roofing Supply among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $107.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $113.00 $119.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $115.00 $117.00

Discovering Beacon Roofing Supply: A Closer Look

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc manufactures and sells roofing and building materials throughout the United States and Canada. Beacon's key customers consist of contractors, home builders, lumberyards, retailers, wholesale distributors, and building materials suppliers. The company's product portfolio includes both residential and non-residential roofing materials, siding, windows, and waterproofing systems. The majority of revenue is generated from residential and non-residential roofing products. The vast majority of Beacon's revenue comes from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Beacon Roofing Supply

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Beacon Roofing Supply's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.83% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Beacon Roofing Supply's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beacon Roofing Supply's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beacon Roofing Supply's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, Beacon Roofing Supply adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

