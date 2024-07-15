Key Takeaways From Bank of New York Mellon Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 4 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank of New York Mellon, revealing an average target of $67.4, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Marking an increase of 5.31%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $64.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Bank of New York Mellon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $63.00 $61.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $61.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $68.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $63.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Maintains Neutral $65.00 $65.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $61.00 $61.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $68.00 $67.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $64.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bank of New York Mellon's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bank of New York Mellon's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $47.8 trillion in under custody or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2023), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Bank of New York Mellon's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bank of New York Mellon's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.31% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

