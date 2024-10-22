Key Takeaways From AZEK Co Analyst Ratings

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $48.44, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has decreased by 5.02% from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AZEK Co by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $49.00 $46.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Announces Hold $47.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $48.00 $52.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $50.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $46.00 $49.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $47.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AZEK Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AZEK Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AZEK Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AZEK Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AZEK Co Better

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments which are Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

AZEK Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: AZEK Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZEK Co's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.54%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AZEK Co's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, AZEK Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

