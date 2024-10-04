Key Takeaways From AZEK Co Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.85, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 7.97% decrease from the previous average price target of $53.08.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of AZEK Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Announces Hold $47.00 - Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $48.00 $52.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $50.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $46.00 $49.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $47.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $53.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $58.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $44.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $52.00 $58.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $50.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AZEK Co. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AZEK Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AZEK Co's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know AZEK Co Better

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, outdoor furniture among others. The company operates in two segments which are Residential and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The company's brand includes TimberTech; AZEK; Versatex, Ultralox, StruXure, and Intex.

Understanding the Numbers: AZEK Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AZEK Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AZEK Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AZEK Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, AZEK Co adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

