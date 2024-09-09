Key Takeaways From Atmos Energy Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $138.0, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.7% increase from the previous average price target of $129.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atmos Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $144.00 - Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Raises Overweight $144.00 $134.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $132.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $119.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atmos Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atmos Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atmos Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Atmos Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Atmos Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Atmos Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

