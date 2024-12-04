Key Takeaways From Archer-Daniels Midland Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Archer-Daniels Midland and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. A 1.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $56.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Archer-Daniels Midland. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Palmer Citigroup Raises Neutral $55.00 $51.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $51.00 $55.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $56.00 $60.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $57.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $64.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Archer-Daniels Midland. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Archer-Daniels Midland compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Archer-Daniels Midland's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Archer-Daniels Midland: A Closer Look

Archer-Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Archer-Daniels Midland: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Archer-Daniels Midland's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.1% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Archer-Daniels Midland's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archer-Daniels Midland's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archer-Daniels Midland's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Archer-Daniels Midland adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

