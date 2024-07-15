Key Takeaways From Applied Mat Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $245.59, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.13% from the previous average price target of $229.24.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Applied Mat. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $275.00 $240.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $255.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $280.00 $255.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $165.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $250.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $250.00 $245.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $230.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $245.00 $225.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $222.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $185.00 $160.00 Brian Chin Stifel Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $210.00 $215.00

Discovering Applied Mat: A Closer Look

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Understanding the Numbers: Applied Mat's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Mat's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

