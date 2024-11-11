Key Takeaways From APA Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 22 analysts have evaluated APA (NASDAQ:APA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 13 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 7 1 1 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $35.05, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average represents a 8.96% decrease from the previous average price target of $38.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive APA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $32.00 $34.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $36.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $26.00 $30.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $39.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $46.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $28.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $36.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $39.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to APA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of APA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of APA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know APA Better

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

APA: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, APA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.66% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, APA faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

