Key Takeaways From APA Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 22 analysts shared their evaluations of APA (NASDAQ:APA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 12 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 5 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 5 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for APA, presenting an average target of $36.59, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 8.73% from the previous average price target of $40.09.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive APA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $34.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $26.00 $30.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $33.00 $39.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $46.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $28.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $27.00 $36.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $39.00 $39.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $35.00 $35.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $35.00 $38.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of APA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of APA's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering APA: A Closer Look

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

APA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining APA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, APA faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

