Key Takeaways From AnaptysBio Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $56.33, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.99% increase from the previous average price target of $54.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of AnaptysBio among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $66.00 $75.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $52.00 $55.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Neutral $33.00 $23.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AnaptysBio's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into AnaptysBio's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

All You Need to Know About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, our PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, our BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

AnaptysBio: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 804.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -109.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -69.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -7.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, AnaptysBio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

