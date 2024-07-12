Key Takeaways From Amplitude Analyst Ratings

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amplitude and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. A 15.22% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Amplitude among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $10.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amplitude. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amplitude compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amplitude's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Amplitude's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amplitude analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Amplitude's Background

Amplitude Inc is a Software company that provides a Digital Analytics Platform that helps companies analyze their customer behavior within digital products. The Company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and also it offers customer support related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support services, and application training. The company generates revenue primarily through selling subscriptions to the platform. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Amplitude's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amplitude's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.25% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amplitude's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -29.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amplitude's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amplitude's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMPL

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.