Key Takeaways From Americold Realty Trust Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.57, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 3.38% from the previous average price target of $29.57.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Americold Realty Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $33.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $28.00 $31.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $25.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $34.00 $33.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $24.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Americold Realty Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Americold Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.5 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Americold Realty Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Americold Realty Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.93% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Americold Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Americold Realty Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Americold Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

