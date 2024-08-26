Key Takeaways From American Homes 4 Rent Analyst Ratings

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.71, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $39.00, the current average has increased by 4.38%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of American Homes 4 Rent among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $39.00 $38.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for American Homes 4 Rent's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of American Homes 4 Rent's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Homes 4 Rent analyst ratings.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's largest geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

A Deep Dive into American Homes 4 Rent's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Homes 4 Rent's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Homes 4 Rent's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Sector Weight Jan 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.