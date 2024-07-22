Key Takeaways From Ameresco Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Marking an increase of 8.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ameresco. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $30.00 William Grippin UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $32.00 $35.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $32.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ameresco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameresco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ameresco's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ameresco's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ameresco's Background

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ameresco

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ameresco's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.1% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameresco's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, Ameresco faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

