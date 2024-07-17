Key Takeaways From Albany Intl Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Albany Intl, revealing an average target of $97.2, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average represents a 7.25% decrease from the previous average price target of $104.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Albany Intl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $101.00 $104.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $90.00 $95.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $96.00 $98.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Buy $95.00 $106.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $121.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albany Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Albany Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Albany Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Albany Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Albany Intl's Background

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Understanding the Numbers: Albany Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Albany Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Albany Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

