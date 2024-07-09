Key Takeaways From Airbnb Analyst Ratings

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 9 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $158.38, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.04% from the previous average price target of $149.36.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $129.00 $127.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $134.00 $131.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $160.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $160.00 $160.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $167.00 $170.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $170.00 $180.00 Raymond Liu HSBC Announces Hold $156.00 - Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $151.00 $135.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $145.00 $145.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $155.00 $145.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $157.00 $143.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $150.00 $145.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $160.00 $160.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Announces Buy $190.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

A Deep Dive into Airbnb's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Airbnb's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.82% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Airbnb adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

