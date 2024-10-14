Key Takeaways From ADMA Biologics Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 20.63% from the previous average price target of $15.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of ADMA Biologics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $18.00 $10.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $20.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ADMA Biologics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ADMA Biologics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ADMA Biologics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into ADMA Biologics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ADMA Biologics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing which generates maximum revenue and Plasma Collection Centres, and corporate segment. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipates providing contract filling, labeling and packing services. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Financial Milestones: ADMA Biologics's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ADMA Biologics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 78.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ADMA Biologics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ADMA Biologics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ADMA Biologics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADMA

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy Nov 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ADMA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.