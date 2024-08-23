Key Takeaways From AbbVie Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $201.21, a high estimate of $218.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.18% from the previous average price target of $195.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AbbVie. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $209.00 $196.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $218.00 $211.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $187.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $214.00 $180.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $196.00 $191.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $190.00 $185.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Announces Buy $185.00 -

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

AbbVie: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AbbVie displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AbbVie's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

