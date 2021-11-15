Key Stats Put the Pound and the Greenback in the Spotlight

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats to provide the majors with direction early in the session. Later this morning, the RBA’s monetary policy meeting minutes will draw interest, however, ahead of a scheduled RBA Governor Lowe speech.

For the Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.01 ¥114.130 against the U.S Dollar, while the Aussie Dollar was flat at $0.7347. The Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.09% to $0.7042.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized inflation figures for France and Italy are due out ahead of 2nd estimate GDP numbers for the Eurozone.

Barring any marked revisions to the inflation figures, expect any adjustments to the GDP numbers to have a greater impact.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.04% to $1.1372.

For the Pound

It’s a particularly busy day ahead on the economic calendar.

Claimant counts are due out along with average earnings, employment change, and unemployment figures.

Expect October’s claimant count and September’s unemployment rate to have the greatest influence on the Pound.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.01% to $1.3414.

Across the Pond

It’s also a busy day ahead on the economic calendar.

Retail sales figures are due out along with industrial production numbers.

With inflation a key area of focus, any slide in retail sales would test support for riskier assets.

On Monday, the U.S Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.29% to end the day at 95.407.

For the Loonie

It’s a particularly quiet day ahead, with no major stats due out of Canada to provide the Loonie with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the IEA’s monthly report and crude oil prices to provide direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.06% to C$1.2509 against the U.S Dollar.

